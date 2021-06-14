Tune in to this week’s hip hop episode of The BV Show w/ MIKE (live) & guest co-host Alphonse Pierre!

The BrooklynVegan Show on Vans Channel 66 continues this Thursday (6/17) at 11 AM ET and this week we've got an all-hip hop episode. Local experimental rapper MIKE will be performing a full live set in support of his anticipated new album Disco!, which comes out next week, and we'll be chatting with music journalist and critic Alphonse Pierre, who currently has a rap column at Pitchfork and who has also written for Noisey, The FADER, Complex, and more.

The current landscape of rap music is bigger and more diverse than ever, and we'll be discussing as much of it as we can, from what's happening right here in New York to what's happening in other regions nationally and internationally, and probably touching on some history too.

As always, the show only streams live once, so tune in at 11 AM ET on Thursday (6/17) to Vans.com/Channel66 or miss it forever.

Watch the video for "Evil Eye" off MIKE's upcoming album...