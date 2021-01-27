Tune-Yards announce new LP, ‘sketchy.’ (stream “hold yourself”)

Last year, Tune-Yards released their first new song in nearly two years, "nowhere, man." Now they've revealed it's a track off their fifth album, sketchy., due out March 26 via 4AD. The LP is the result of the pair working tirelessly on their craft and looking to make peace with themselves as musicians, inspired by the Beastie Boys Book and Questlove's Creative Quest. Throughout the process of working on the record, Merrill Garbus notes that she went through a period of introspection regarding her place within Tune-Yards and regarding her life in general. "I started remembering that people come to us to be entertained, to move, to feel joy," she said. "And together, I think, we can wake up."

They've shared a new single, "hold yourself," which Merrill says "is about feeling really betrayed, by my parents' generation, and at the same time, really seeing how we are betraying the future." You can listen and watch its accompanying animated music video below.

SKETCHY. TRACKLISTING

1. nowhere, man

2. make it right.

3. hypnotized

4. homewrecker

5. silence pt. 1 (when we say “we”)

6. silence pt. 2 (who is “we”?)

7. hold yourself.

8. sometime

9. under your lip

10. my neighbor

11. be not afraid.