Tune-Yards announce East Coast & Midwest tour
Tune-Yards returned with their fifth album, sketchy, last year, and after touring the West Coast last summer, they've now announced East Coast and Midwest dates for this June. The tour stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Brooklyn, DC, Philadelphia, and more. All dates are listed below.
Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time, with an American Express presale starting Thursday, March 31 at 10 AM local time, and $1 from each ticket sold will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 15.
TUNE-YARDS: 2022 TOUR
June 1 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
June 3 - Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival
June 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
June 8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic
June 10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
June 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
June 13 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
June 15 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
June 16 - Washington, DC@ 9:30 Club
June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Aug 23 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
Aug 24 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall