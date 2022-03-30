Tune-Yards announce East Coast & Midwest tour

Tune-Yards returned with their fifth album, sketchy, last year, and after touring the West Coast last summer, they've now announced East Coast and Midwest dates for this June. The tour stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Brooklyn, DC, Philadelphia, and more. All dates are listed below.

Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 AM local time, with an American Express presale starting Thursday, March 31 at 10 AM local time, and $1 from each ticket sold will benefit the PLUS1 Ukraine Relief Fund.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 15.

TUNE-YARDS: 2022 TOUR

June 1 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

June 3 - Bloomington, IN @ Granfalloon Festival

June 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

June 8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic

June 10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

June 11 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

June 13 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

June 15 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

June 16 - Washington, DC@ 9:30 Club

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Aug 23 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

Aug 24 Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall