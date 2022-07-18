Turner Classic Movies showing films with ABBA, The Who, David Bowie, ‘Sid & Nancy’ & more in July

Cable channel Turner Classic Movies' monthly TCM Spotlight series in July is featuring 'Rock on Film,' working its way from the early days of rock n' roll till now on Mondays. Half the month is gone, but they've still got a lot of great movies on the schedule, including some hard to find ones, and films that fall outside of what you might normally consider "rock" movies.

Tonight (7/18) starts with The Who's Tommy; then it's Alex Cox's great Sid Vicious/Nancy Spungen biopic Sid and Nancy (1986) at 10 PM ET/PT; reggae classic with an iconic soundtrack, The Harder They Come (1972), at midnight; controversial drama Performance (1970), starring Mick Jagger, at 2 AM; Derek Jarman's post-punk classic Jubilee (1978), featuring Adam Ant, Toyah Wilcox, Jayne Country and more, at 4 AM; and the surprisingly somber ABBA The Movie (1977) at 6 AM.

On Monday, July 25 the lineup starts with fun early hip hop film Breakin' (1984) at 8 PM ET/PT; Susan Seidelman's gritty NYC punk classic Smithereens (1982), starring Richard Hell, at 9:45 PM; coming of age drama Foxes (1980), starring Jodie Foster and The Runaways' Cherie Currie, at 11:30 PM; Pink Floyd: The Wall at 1:30 AM; Fame (1980) at 3:15 AM; and MTV-influenced '50s period piece musical Absolute Beginners, starring David Bowie and featuring appearances by Sade, The Kinks' Ray Davies and more, at 5:30 AM.

Watch trailers for these films below.