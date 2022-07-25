Turnover announce new album, share new song ft. Turnstile’s Brendan Yates

The shapeshifting Turnover have announced their fifth album, Myself in the Way, due November 4 via Run For Cover (pre-order). The album was co-produced by frontman Austin Getz and frequent collaborator Will Yip. It features the two new songs they put out in June, the yacht rock-ish "Wait Too Long" and the psychedelic "Mountains Made of Clouds," as well as the just-released title track. The new song fuses percussive funk guitar, disco strings, and heavily auto-tuned vocals, and it features a guest-sung coda by Brendan Yates, frontman of Turnover's similarly-named past tourmates Turnstile.

Speaking about the new song, Austin says, "Over the last couple of years, I really tried to stop finding reasons why not to do something. This song specifically is about getting engaged despite fears I’ve always had of being able to provide for a family, to give as much as someone you love might need forever. It’s about letting love lead the way despite your fears, about not letting your doubts, your ego, your self get in the way of it." Check out the new song and its video, album art, and tracklist below. There's also another guest: Bre Morell of Temple of Angels on "Ain't Love Heavy."

Turnover also announced three release shows: Boston's Roadrunner on November 5, NYC's Brooklyn Steel on November 6, and LA's The Wiltern on December 3. Tickets are on artist pre-sale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday (7/29) at noon ET.

Turnover Myself in the Way loading...

Tracklist

1. Stone Station

2. Tears of Change

3. Myself in the Way (feat. Brendan Yates)

4. Wait Too Long

5. People That We Know

6. Mountains Made of Clouds

7. Ain't Love Heavy (feat. Bre Morell)

8. Pleasures Galore

9. Stone Station Reprise

10. Fantasy

11. Queen in the River

12. Bored of God / Orlando

Turnover -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern