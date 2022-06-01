Turnover release two new songs, “Wait Too Long” & “Mountains Made of Clouds”

Turnover have released their first two new songs in three years, "Wait Too Long" and "Mountains Made of Clouds." The former brings some yacht rock tendencies into the band's usual dream pop vibe, while the latter is hazy and trippy in a way that feels a little more overtly psychedelic than this band usually is. Check out both below.

Frontman Austin Getz says:

"'Wait Too Long' is about expectation from yourself and others about what life is supposed to be like. Finding that balance of being motivated and inspired by what’s around you without it feeling like something pushing you down. I moved away from northern California this year. A town called Sebastopol was my home for about 5 years and i changed a lot in my time out there. 'Mountains Made Of Clouds' is an ode to that time and place. I wrote it from the perspective of a bunch of different people I gathered things from while I lived there and my own observation. It’s a song I wrote hoping to be able to listen back years from now and remember it.

Turnover also have upcoming tour dates, which are listed below.

Turnover -- 2022 Tour Dates

6/11 - Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

6/13 - Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library*

6/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

6/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater* [SOLD OUT]

6/17 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet's*

6/18 - Tijuana, Mexico @ Bujazán Cinema

6/20 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress* [SOLD OUT]

6/21 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca Tap Room North*

6/22 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf* [SOLD OUT]

6/23 - Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep*

6/24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand at The Complex*

6/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford*

*w/ support from Healing Potpurri and Temple of Angels