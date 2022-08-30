Turnover share “Ain’t Love Heavy” feat. Bre Morell, announce fall tour

Turnover have shared a fourth single from their >upcoming album, Myself in the Way, due November 4 via Run For Cover (pre-order). "Ain't Love Heavy" features Temple of Angels vocalist Bre Morell. Together Bre and Turnover make a '70s-inspired groove full of synths, strings, and snappy drums, but hazy, harmonic vocals make "Ain't Love Heavy" unmistakably current. Listen to it below.

Turnover have also announced a full fall tour, in addition to the three dates they announced last month. As mentioned, they'll hit NYC on November 6 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates below.

Turnover -- 2022 Tour Dates

11/5 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

11/6 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/8 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth

11/9 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

11/10 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew Hall

11/11 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/12 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/13 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

11/15 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/16 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/17 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

11/18 - Denver, CO @ Summit Theatre

11/19 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

11/20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/22 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

11/23 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/25 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

11/26 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/1 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

12/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

12/4 - Phoenix, AZ @ ZONA Festival

12/6 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips

12/7 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

12/8 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

12/9 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

12/10 - New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

12/11 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

12/13 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Yrbor

12/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

12/15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

12/16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/17 - Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

12/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer