Turnpike Troubadours add new NYC and Nashville dates to tour (on sale now)

Back-in-action alt-country greats Turnpike Troubadours have added more dates to their upcoming tour, including a second NYC show and a third show at the Ryman in Nashville.

The NYC run is July 25 & 26 at Beacon Theatre with Hayes Carll. Tickets go on sale today (5/12) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Turnpike's first album in six years, A Cat In The Rain, arrives this August. Check out lead single "Mean Old Sun" below.

Turnpike Troubadours -- 2023 Tour Dates

July 21—Redmond, OR—FairWell Festival

July 25—New York, NY—Beacon Theater*

July 26—New York, NY—Beacon Theater*

July 27—York, PA—York State Fair

July 29—Newport, RI—Newport Folk Festival

August 10—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium†

August 11—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium‡

August 12—Nashville, TN—Ryman Auditorium%

August 19—Palmer, AK—Alaska State Fair Inc

August 24—Lincoln, NE—Pinnacle Bank Arena+

August 25—Camdenton, MO—Ozarks Amphitheater§

August 26—Bonner Springs, KS—Azura Amphitheater#

September 3—Marietta, GA—Georgia Country Music Fest

September 15—St. Louis, MO—Enterprise Center^

September 16—Pryor, OK—Born & Raised Festival

September 23—Washington DC—The Anthem**

September 24—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre**

October 1—Memphis, TN—Mempho Music Festival

October 6—Monterey, CA—Rebels & Renegades

October 8—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival Music Festival

October 20—Los Angeles, CA—The Greek Theater††

November 2—Huntsville, AL—Orion Amphitheater‡‡

November 3—Tallahassee, FL—Donald L. Tucker Civic Center‡‡

November 4—Orlando, FL—Orlando Amphitheater‡‡

December 28—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s§§

December 29—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s‡

December 30—Fort Worth, TX—Billy Bob’s##

*with special guest Hayes Carll

†with special guest Pony Bradshaw

‡with special guest Lance Roark

+with special guests The Avett Brothers and Muscadine Bloodline

§with special guest Muscadine Bloodline

#with special guests The Avett Brothers, Old 97’s and Kaitlin Butts

^with special guests The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers

**with special guests Lucero and Reckless Kelly

††with special guest Morgan Wade

‡‡with special guests Blackberry Smoke and Jason Boland & the Stragglers

§§with special guest Ray Wylie Hubbard

##with special guest Miles Miller

%with Kaitlin Butts