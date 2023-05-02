Turnpike Troubadours debut first single in 6 years at Stagecoach, “Mean Old Sun” (watch)

The highly influential Turnpike Troubdours helped set the tone for so much modern alt-country, so it's great timing for them to be in the midst of a comeback. They played their first show back after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus last spring, and they've been talking about a new album, which will be their first since 2017's great A Long Way from Your Heart. No real concrete details on that album yet, but they did recently release a teaser for their new single "Mean Old Sun," and as Rolling Stone points out, they gave the song its live debut at Stagecoach this past weekend. It's a somber, darker song with a triumphant hook, and even from the live recording you can tell it's a remarkable song to return with. Check out a video below. Release date for the single is TBA but you can pre-save it now.

The band have more festival appearances coming up, including Newport Folk Fest, Mempho Music Festival, Riverfront Revival Music Festival, and more. All dates are listed below.

Turnpike Troubadours -- 2023 Tour Dates

Jul. 21, 2023 Redmond, OR FairWell Festival 2023

Jul. 27, 2023 York, PA York State Fair

Jul. 29, 2023 Newport, RI Newport Folk 2023

Aug. 19, 2023 Palmer, AK Alaska State Fair Inc

Sep. 3, 2023 Marietta, GA Georgia Country Music Fest

Sep. 13 - 16, 2023 Pryor, OK Born & Raised 2023

Sep. 29 - Oct. 1st, 2023 Memphis, TN Mempho Music Festival 2023

Oct. 6 - 8, 2023 Monterey, CA Rebels & Renegades 2023

Oct. 7 - 8, 2023 North Charleston, SC Riverfront Revival Music Festival 2023