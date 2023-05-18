Turnpike Troubadours’ Kyle Nix announces debut LP by new band the 38’s, shares 2 songs

Not only did Turnpike Troubadours just announce their first album in six years, fiddle player and backing vocalist Kyle Nix has also announced the debut album by Kyle Nix & The 38’s, After The Flood Vol. 1, due July 28 via Soundly Music (pre-order). The band features Kyle alongside his Turnpike bandmate Gabe Pearson on percussion, as well as bassist Bill Corbin, guitarist Adam Duran, multi-instrumentalist Kevin “Haystack” Foster, and guitarist Ken Pomeroy. Kyle, Adam, Kevin, and Ken all share lead vocal duties, which Kyle says "puts a different spin on it so it’s not just a linear story. It’s more of a trip."

Kyle released his first solo album Lightning on the Mountain & Other Short Stories in June of 2020, when the world was in lockdown and Turnpike were on hiatus, and after that he entered rehab for a drinking problem that was "pretty much killing" him. Just months later, he was faced with the death of a friend and mentor, legendary bluegrass fiddler Byron Berline, and he his wife began divorce proceedings the following year. All of these struggles ended up informing the songs on After The Flood Vol. 1. "There are things I didn’t understand, or I wouldn’t understand how I felt, but I could write about them," he says. "It was a strange thing with a lot of those songs, because they would just come out. It was almost like my subconscious was finding these things that were wrong that I needed to address, or ways I felt that I didn’t know."

Two singles are out now, "Play Nice" (sung by Kyle) and "Another Bad Dream" (sung by Ken Pomeroy). The former is a dose of gritty Southern rock, while the latter is more of a tender country-folk song, and Ken's delicate vocals really bring it to life. Listen to both below.

Fresh off making their Stagecoach debut, the 38's now have some upcoming shows in Texas and Oklahoma, with more dates TBA soon. Find their current schedule here.

Meanwhile, Turnpike have a lengthy tour coming up, including two shows at NYC's Beacon Theatre.