TURNSTILE add 2nd NYC show to tour, on sale now

TURNSTILE continues to slowly add new dates to their tour. They recently announced a NYC show happening on August 23 at Elsewhere Hall, which appears to have quickly sold out, and now they added a second NYC show happening one night earlier at Irving Plaza (8/22). Tickets are on sale now and you may want to act quick.

TURNSTILE -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/22 Irving Plaza New York, NY

8/23 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

8/28 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA*

8/29 The Tavern Ventura, CA*

8/30 Vets Hall Santa Cruz, CA*^

9/2 Mohawk Austin, TX%

9/23 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE

9/24 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY

9/25 Knotfest Indianola, IA

6/5 Primavera Sound Spain

6/23 Hellfest Clisson, France

* - w/ Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game

^ - w/ Gulch

% - w/ Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, Sex Pill