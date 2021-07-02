TURNSTILE add 2nd NYC show to tour, on sale now

TURNSTILE at Boston Calling 2019, photo by Corwin Wickersham

TURNSTILE continues to slowly add new dates to their tour. They recently announced a NYC show happening on August 23 at Elsewhere Hall, which appears to have quickly sold out, and now they added a second NYC show happening one night earlier at Irving Plaza (8/22). Tickets are on sale now and you may want to act quick.

TURNSTILE -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
8/22 Irving Plaza New York, NY
8/23 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
8/28 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA*
8/29 The Tavern Ventura, CA*
8/30 Vets Hall Santa Cruz, CA*^
9/2 Mohawk Austin, TX%
9/23 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE
9/24 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY
9/25 Knotfest Indianola, IA
6/5 Primavera Sound Spain
6/23 Hellfest Clisson, France

* - w/ Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game
^ - w/ Gulch
% - w/ Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, Sex Pill

