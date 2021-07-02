TURNSTILE add 2nd NYC show to tour, on sale now
TURNSTILE continues to slowly add new dates to their tour. They recently announced a NYC show happening on August 23 at Elsewhere Hall, which appears to have quickly sold out, and now they added a second NYC show happening one night earlier at Irving Plaza (8/22). Tickets are on sale now and you may want to act quick.
TURNSTILE -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
8/22 Irving Plaza New York, NY
8/23 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY
8/28 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA*
8/29 The Tavern Ventura, CA*
8/30 Vets Hall Santa Cruz, CA*^
9/2 Mohawk Austin, TX%
9/23 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE
9/24 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY
9/25 Knotfest Indianola, IA
6/5 Primavera Sound Spain
6/23 Hellfest Clisson, France
* - w/ Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game
^ - w/ Gulch
% - w/ Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, Sex Pill