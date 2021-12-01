Turnstile adds 2nd NYC show w/ Beach Fossils & Special Interest to tour

Turnstile recently added some dates to their 2022 headlining tour, but conspicuously absent from the new dates was an additional show in NYC, after the first, on May 23 at Brooklyn Steel with Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult and Ekulu, sold out in under two minutes. Now they've announced a second, special NYC show, happening the day before, on May 22 at Knockdown Center. For this one, they'll be joined by Beach Fossils and Special Interest, and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 10 AM ET, with a presale starting Thursday, December 2 at 10 AM (see Turnstile's Instagram stories for the password). See updated dates below.

Turnstile's 2021 album Glow On has been appearing on lots of best of the year lists, including ones from The Quietus, NPR, and more. Stream it below.

TURNSTILE: 2022 TOUR

Sat, JAN 29, 2022 Rock City Nottingham, United Kingdom

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 Roundhouse London, United Kingdom

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town London, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 The Refectory, University of Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 Palladium Cologne Cologne, Germany

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 Patronaat Haarlem, Netherlands

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 Astra Kulturhaus Berlin, Germany

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 Conne Island Leipzig, Germany

Fri, FEB 11, 2022 Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 MOD Hasselt, Belgium

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Élysée Montmartre Paris, France

Tue, FEB 22, 2022 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Wed, FEB 23, 2022 The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Thu, FEB 24, 2022 The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles, CA

Sun, FEB 27, 2022 The Novo by Microsoft Los Angeles, CA

Fri, MAR 18, 2022 Hip Buenos Aires, Argentina

Fri, MAR 25, 2022 Autódromo José Carlos Pace São Paulo, Brazil

Sun, MAR 27, 2022 Briceño 18 Campo de Golf Sopo, Colombia

Mon, APR 25, 2022 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

Tue, APR 26, 2022 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

Wed, APR 27, 2022 Soundwell Salt Lake City, UT

Fri, APR 29, 2022 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada

Sat, APR 30, 2022 The Showbox Seattle, WA

Mon, MAY 2, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 El Rey Theatre Albuquerque, NM

Fri, MAY 6, 2022 Stubbs BBQ Austin, TX

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 Amplified Live Dallas, TX

Mon, MAY 9, 2022 The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Tue, MAY 10, 2022 Brooklyn Bowl Nashville Nashville, TN

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 The Rave / Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 The Granada Theater Lawrence, KS

Tue, MAY 17, 2022 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

Wed, MAY 18, 2022 Agora Theatre Cleveland, OH

Thu, MAY 19, 2022 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, Canada

Sat, MAY 21, 2022 Palladium Worcester, MA

Sun, May 22, 2022 Knockdown Center Queens, NY

Mon, MAY 23, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Tue, MAY 24, 2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Thu, MAY 26, 2022 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Sun, MAY 29, 2022 9:30 Club Washington, DC

Sun, JUN 5, 2022 Primavera Sound 2022 Sant Adrià De Besòs, Spain

Thu, JUN 23, 2022 Hellfest 2022 Clisson, France

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 Outbreak Festival 2022 Manchester, United Kingdom

Fri, JUN 24, 2022 Jera On Air Festival 2022 Ysselsteyn, Netherlands

Fri, JUL 8, 2022 Ruisrock 2022 Turku, Finland

Sat, JUL 16, 2022 Lollapalooza Paris 2022 Paris, France