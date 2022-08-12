Turnstile and Brady Ebert officially part ways

Turnstile have been touring without original guitarist Brady Ebert (pictured above at Turnstile's Elsewhere show last year), and now they've broken the news that Brady is officially leaving the band. They wrote in their Instagram stories:

Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways. We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Love, Turnstile.

As far as we know, Brady himself hasn't said anything publicly about it yet.

Brady's replacement at recent live shows has been Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense. Turnstile's next US tour is with Snail Mail and JPEGMAFIA and it hits NYC on October 3 at Brooklyn Mirage and Asbury Park on October 6 at Stone Pony Summer Stage. All dates are listed below.

Frontman Brendan Yates spoke about meeting Brady when they were kids, and their childhood bands, in their recent interview with Nardwuar, starting around the 7:11 mark:

Turnstile loading...

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

October 3 - Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

October 4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

October 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^

October 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*

October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

October 21 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

October 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

October 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

October 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 30 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

November 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

November 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre*

November 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

November 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

November 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*

November 19 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner*

* PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS / NO JPEGMAFIA

^ NO SNAIL MAIL