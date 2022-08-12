Turnstile and Brady Ebert officially part ways
Turnstile have been touring without original guitarist Brady Ebert (pictured above at Turnstile's Elsewhere show last year), and now they've broken the news that Brady is officially leaving the band. They wrote in their Instagram stories:
Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways.
We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.
Love, Turnstile.
As far as we know, Brady himself hasn't said anything publicly about it yet.
Brady's replacement at recent live shows has been Greg Cerwonka of Take Offense. Turnstile's next
Frontman Brendan Yates spoke about meeting Brady when they were kids, and their childhood bands, in their recent interview with Nardwuar, starting around the 7:11 mark:
Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates
October 3 - Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage
October 4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
October 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^
October 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
October 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
October 13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*
October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
October 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
October 21 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
October 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
October 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
October 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*
October 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
October 30 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
October 31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*
November 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*
November 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre*
November 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*
November 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *
November 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*
November 19 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner*
* PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS / NO JPEGMAFIA
^ NO SNAIL MAIL