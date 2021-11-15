Turnstile announce 2022 tour with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu & Truth Cult

Over the summer, Turnstile released their excellent new album Glow On and played some truly killer release shows, and now they've announced a lengthy headlining tour for 2022. It goes down in April and May and support comes from Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult, and they also play San Francisco and LA in February with Citizen, Coco, and Clair Clair.

The tour hits NYC's Brooklyn Steel on May 23 (tickets). The whole tour goes on sale Friday (11/19) at 10 AM local time with presales starting Tuesday (11/16) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Citizen released their fourth album Life In Your Glass World earlier this year, and they just began a headlining tour with Drug Church, Glitterer, and Floating Room that hits Asbury Park's House of Independents on 12/15 (tickets) and Brooklyn's Elsewhere on December 16 (sold out).

Ekulu, who also opened for Turnstile over the summer, put out their debut LP Unscrew My Head earlier this year.

In related news, Angel Du$t (who share members with Turnstile) are performing live on our livestream show on Vans Channel 66 this Thursday (11/18).

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

with Citizen and Coco & Clair Clair

2/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

with Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult

4/26 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

4/29 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

4/30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

5/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theatre

5/6 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

5/7 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

5/9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5/10 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

5/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada Theater**

5/17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

5/18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

5/19 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/21 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

5/26 - Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

**No Ceremony