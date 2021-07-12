TURNSTILE announce new LP ‘GLOW ON’

TURNSTILE returned with their first new song in over three years, "MYSTERY," in May, and they've since released a killer new EP, TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION. Now they've announced that they have a new album on the way, too! It's called GLOW ON, and it's due out on August 27. They shared the news with an Instagram post of the album title and release date on a billboard in Baltimore, which you can see below.

TURNSTILE also have a tour coming up this year, including shows with Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game, Gulch, Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, and Sex Pill. See all dates below.

TURNSTILE -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/23 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

8/28 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA*

8/29 The Tavern Ventura, CA*

8/30 Vets Hall Santa Cruz, CA*^

9/2 Mohawk Austin, TX%

9/23 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE

9/24 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY

9/25 Knotfest Indianola, IA

6/5 Primavera Sound Spain

6/23 Hellfest Clisson, France

* - w/ Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game

^ - w/ Gulch

% - w/ Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, Sex Pill