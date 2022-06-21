Turnstile announce tour with Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA (Brooklyn Mirage included)

Turnstile supported their excellent 2021 album Glow On with a life-affirming tour this past spring, and now they've announced that the'll hit the road again for a fall tour, which kicks off in the Northeast in early October, includes a Halloween show in San Francisco, and wraps back up in the Northeast in late November. They continue their trend of having an eclectic cast of openers, this time with two fellow Maryland artists: indie rock act Snail Mail and rapper JPEGMAFIA. Certain shows have "special guests" billed instead of JPEGMAFIA.

The tour begins in NYC on October 3 at Brooklyn Mirage, and there's also an Asbury Park show on October 6 at Stone Pony Summer Stage (no Snail Mail at the Asbury Park show). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Thursday (6/23) at 10 AM local, with a presale beginning Wednesday (6/22) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Along with the announcement comes a new music video for "New Heart Design," which is made up of live footage shot on 16mm film during the spring tour and was directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates and frequent collaborator Ian Hurdle. Check it out below.

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

October 3 - Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Mirage

October 4 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

October 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage^

October 9 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

October 11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

October 13 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues*

October 14 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

October 16 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

October 18 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

October 19 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

October 21 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

October 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

October 23 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

October 25 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore*

October 27 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

October 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October 30 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

October 31 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

November 7 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

November 8 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

November 11 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre*

November 12 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

November 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

November 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*

November 19 - Boston, MA – Roadrunner*

* PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS / NO JPEGMAFIA

^ NO SNAIL MAIL

