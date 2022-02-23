Turnstile began their US tour in San Francisco (video, setlist)

Turnstile began their entirely sold-out Turnstile Love Connection Tour of North America at The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco last night (2/22), following an appearance at FYA Fest and a few UK shows earlier this year. They opened up with "Holiday" from their excellent 2021 album Glow On, and proceeded to play ten more songs from that album ("Blackout," "Mystery," "T.L.C.," "Alien Love Call," "Endless," "WIld World," "Fly Again," and more) plus a handful of fan faves from earlier in their career, like "Real Thing," "Moon," "Big Smile," "Blue By You," "Drop," "7," and more. Video has surfaced of them playing "Mystery" and "T.L.C.," which closed out their 20-song set, and they look and sound as awesome as you'd expect, and had the massive crowd going nuts. Watch and check out the full setlist below.

Turnstile play Regency Ballroom again tonight (2/23), and then they play two shows at The Novo in LA later this week. They take March off, and then resume things at Coachella, before hitting several other cities in late April and May. NYC gets two shows (Knockdown Center on 5/22 and Brooklyn Steel on 5/23). All dates are listed below.

Turnstile @ The Regency Ballroom - 2/22/22 Setlist (via)

Turnstile -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/23 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

2/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo (SOLD OUT)

2/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo (SOLD OUT)

4/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella #

4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella #

4/25 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/26 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell (SOLD OUT)

4/29 - Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre (SOLD OUT)

4/30 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox (SOLD OUT)

5/2 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/4 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/6 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

5/7 - Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live (SOLD OUT)

5/9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (SOLD OUT)

5/10 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl (SOLD OUT)

5/12 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave (VENUE UPGRADED)

5/13 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater (SOLD OUT)

5/14 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theater** (SOLD OUT)

5/17 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/18 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/19 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre (SOLD OUT)

5/21 - Worcester, MA @Palladium (SOLD OUT)

5/22 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center* (SOLD OUT)

5/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

5/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

5/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)

5/29 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (SOLD OUT)