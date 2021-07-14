TURNSTILE detail new LP ‘GLOW ON,’ share Blood Orange collab (pre-order it here)

TURNSTILE recently revealed on a billboard in Baltimore (and on Instagram) that their new album is called GLOW ON and due August 27 via Roadrunner. Now they've revealed more details and launched pre-orders. You can pick it up on black vinyl in our store.

The album features all four songs from the recently released TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION EP, as well as two collaborations with Blood Orange, one of which was just released: "ALIEN LOVE CALL." This one's a far cry from TURNSTILE's usual revved-up hardcore, instead finding the band in ethereal psychedelic pop territory. Still, it sounds like TURNSTILE and it really works for them. Listen and watch the video (directed and edited by vocalist Brendan Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory) below.

The album was co-produced by Dr. Dre protégé Mike Elizondo (who's also worked with Fiona Apple, Mastodon, and more) and Yates. Check out the artwork, tracklist, and video for all four songs from the TLC EP below.

TURNSTILE are also touring this year, including two sold-out NYC shows the week the album comes out.

Pre-order the new album on black vinyl here.

Tracklist

1. MYSTERY

2. BLACKOUT

3. DON’T PLAY

4. UNDERWATER BOI

5. HOLIDAY

6. HUMANOID / SHAKE IT UP

7. ENDLESS

8. FLY AGAIN

9. ALIEN LOVE CALL (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)

10. WILD WRLD

11. DANCE-OFF

12. NEW HEART DESIGN

13. T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)

14. NO SURPRISE

15. LONELY DEZIRES (FEAT. BLOOD ORANGE)