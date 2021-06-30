TURNSTILE expand 2021 tour, add NYC date

TURNSTILE's killer new EP TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION is out now, and the hardcore visionaries also continue to add tour dates. They've now got one coming up at Brooklyn's Elsewhere Hall on August 23. Tickets are on sale now.

That comes ahead of three West Coast shows with Show Me The Body and Never Ending Game (one of which also has Gulch on the bill); an Austin show with Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, and Sex Pill; and a few festivals. All dates are listed below.

TURNSTILE -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

8/23 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

8/28 Garden Amp Garden Grove, CA*

8/29 The Tavern Ventura, CA*

8/30 Vets Hall Santa Cruz, CA*^

9/2 Mohawk Austin, TX%

9/23 Firefly Music Festival Dover, DE

9/24 Louder Than Life Louisville, KY

9/25 Knotfest Indianola, IA

6/5 Primavera Sound Spain

6/23 Hellfest Clisson, France

* - w/ Show Me The Body, Never Ending Game

^ - w/ Gulch

% - w/ Lil Ugly Mane, Narrow Head, Hey Cowboy, Sex Pill