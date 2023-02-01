Turnstile headlining Furnace Fest 2023
Furnace Fest continues to gradually roll out its 2023 lineup, and they've just confirmed their Saturday headliner, Turnstile, who also played in 2021. The organizers say:
Surprise drop, family!
During FF21, a last-minute lineup change moved @turnstileluvconnection to close out the @plugyourholes Stage in the Shed. LED balloons bounced through the crowd as excitement built. Turnstile owned that Stage and delivered at a level that left us all wanting more. It was a party! We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect ending to the weekend.
Who remembers that moment during FF21?
My phone lock screen is a picture of the packed shed and balloons. - @txbealls
Share your memories and tag us in stories; we’ll reshare as many as possible.
This year, we are pleased to welcome Turnstile back as our Saturday headliner on Main Stage!
Other bands announced so far include Drain, Zulu, Zao, Between the Buried and Me, Strife, Scowl, Extol, Saosin, Head Automatica, Gorilla Biscuits, Foreign Hands, The Callous Daoboys, Ninety Pound Wuss, Inclination, A Plea For Purging, Defeater, Blessed By A Broken Heart, It Dies Today, One King Down, and Training For Utopia. Stay tuned for more lineup updates. Tickets here.