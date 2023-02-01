Turnstile headlining Furnace Fest 2023

Furnace Fest continues to gradually roll out its 2023 lineup, and they've just confirmed their Saturday headliner, Turnstile, who also played in 2021. The organizers say:

During FF21, a last-minute lineup change moved @turnstileluvconnection to close out the @plugyourholes Stage in the Shed. LED balloons bounced through the crowd as excitement built. Turnstile owned that Stage and delivered at a level that left us all wanting more. It was a party! We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect ending to the weekend.

This year, we are pleased to welcome Turnstile back as our Saturday headliner on Main Stage!