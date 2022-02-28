Turnstile playing ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ this week

Turnstile just wrapped up a short California run with two nights in Los Angeles last week, and they've stuck around to play Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. The show airs at 11:30 PM Eastern / Pacific and you can expect video to hit YouTube not long after that. If it's anything like their performance on Late Night with Seth Meyers last year, it will definitely be worth tuning in for.

The band are on break now but will hit the road this spring starting with Coachella and will stop in NYC for shows at Knockdown Center on 5/22 and Brooklyn Steel on 5/23. Their whole tour is sold out.

For much more on Turnstile, read: The road to Glow On – a guide to Turnstile’s back catalog.