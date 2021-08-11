Turnstile release heavy/atmospheric new song “Fly Again”

Pre-order a vinyl copy of Turnstile's new album in our store.

Turnstile's highly anticipated new album Glow On arrives in two weeks via Roadrunner (pre-order a vinyl copy), and today they've released its seventh and final single, "Fly Again." This one's mid-tempo and atmospheric in a way that almost borders on heavy shoegaze, and it comes as no surprise that Turnstile are great at this kind of thing. Listen below.

Turnstile are also gearing up to embark on a run of sold-out headlining shows (including two in NYC this month), and they're opening $uicideboy$' tour, including the NYC show at Pier 17 on October 7 with Chief Keef and more (tickets).

Listen to the new song below and pre-order a vinyl copy of the new album here.