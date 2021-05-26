TURNSTILE release new song “MYSTERY” (listen)

TURNSTILE is officially back! After teasing their anticipated followup to 2018's excellent TIME & SPACE and announcing some festival dates (Primavera Sound, Firefly, Furnace Fest, Louder Than Life, Slipknot's Knotfest), the band have released their first proper new song in in over three years (not counting their 2020 remix EP). The new song is called "MYSTERY" and it finds the band continuing to push the boundaries of hardcore, incorporating a glistening synth intro and '90s radio rock hooks without ever abandoning the grit and catharsis of their hc roots.

No other details (like an album title or release date or anything) have been revealed yet, but this new song is already enough to get us excited about the new era of TURNSTILE. Listen below.