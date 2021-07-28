Turnstile share new song “Blackout” off upcoming LP ‘Glow On’

Turnstile have shared a new single off their upcoming album Glow On, which is the sixth song to be revealed from the 15-song album, following the four songs from the Turnstile Love Connection EP and the Blood Orange collaboration "Alien Love Call." The Blood Orange collab isn't hardcore at all, while some of the songs on the EP are pure mosh pit starters, and new song "Blackout" falls somewhere in the middle. It's a melodic, mid-tempo punk song, and it's aided by the kind of maximalist, polyrhythmic percussion that has become one of Turnstile's calling cards. It's another very promising taste of this highly anticipated LP, and you can stream it and watch its video (directed by Turnstile with animation by Alexis Jamet and Logan Triplett) below.

Turnstile also have a run of sold-out headlining shows coming up (including two in NYC this August), and they're opening several dates on $uicideboy$' just-announced tour, including the NYC show on October 7 at The Rooftop at Pier 17, which also has Chief Keef, Night Lovell, Germ, Ramirez, Shakewell, and Chetta on the bill. Tickets for that show are on presale now and the general public on-sale starts Friday (7/30) at 10 AM. All dates here.

Glow On arrives August 27 via Roadrunner and you can pre-order it on black vinyl here.