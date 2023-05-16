TV Girl prep new album, announce fall tour

Sample-forward, arch pop group TV Girl are gearing up to release a new album, Grapes on the Vine, later this year -- their first in five years -- and while details on that are still TBA, they have announced an extensive North American tour that kicks off September 21 in San Antonio and wraps up December 17 in Santa Ana, hitting most major cities in between. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 7 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM.

--

attachment-tv-girl loading...

TV GIRL - 2023 TOUR DATES

August 6 // Waterford IE // All Together Now Fest

August 9 // Oslo NO // Øyafestivalen

August 10 // Göteborg SE // Way Out West Fest

August 12 // Budapest HU // Sziget Festival

August 14 // Kraków PL // Tauron Arena

August 15 // Prague CZ // Ledarny

August 16 // Frankfurt DE // Zoom

August 18 // Kiewit BE // Pukkelpop

August 19 // Amsterdam NL // Paradiso

August 21 // London UK// Eventim Apollo

August 23 // Manchester UK // New Century

August 24 // Glasgow UK // Barrowland

August 25 // Leeds UK // Leeds Festival

August 27 // Reading UK // Reading Festival

August 28 // Bristol UK // 02 Academy

August 31 // Milan IT // Magnolia Estivo

Sept 21 // San Antonio // Aztec Theatre

Sept 22 // Austin // Emo’s

Sept 23 // Houston // Warehouse Live

Sept 24 // New Orleans // House of Blues

Sept 26 // Tampa // The Ritz Ybor

Sept 27 // Orlando // House of Blues

Sept 29 // Atlanta // Masquerade

Sept 30 // Asheville // The Orange Peel

Oct 1 // Richmond // The National

Oct 3 // Baltimore // Soundstage

Oct 4 // DC // The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct 6 / Philly // Franklin Music Hall

Oct 7 // NYC // Terminal 5

Oct 9 // New Haven // Toad’s Place

Oct 10 // Boston // Roadrunner

Oct 12 // Montreal // Corona Theatre

Oct 13 // Toronto // Danforth Music Hall

Oct 15 // Detroit // The Majestic

Oct 17 // Cleveland // House of Blues

Oct 18 // Columbus // Newport Music Hall

Oct 20 // Milwaukee // Pabst Theater

Oct 21 // Minneapolis // First Avenue

Oct 22 // Chicago // House of Blues

Oct 23 // Chicago // House of Blues

Nov 29 // LA // Hollywood Palladium

Nov 30 // SLO // Madonna Inn

Dec 2 // Oakland // Fox Theater

Dec 4 // Eugene // McDonald Theatre

Dec 5 // Portland // Crystal Ballroom

Dec 6 // Seattle // Showbox SoDo

Dec 8 // Spokane // Knitting Factory

Dec 9 // Boise // Knitting Factory

Dec 10 // SLC // The Rockwell

Dec 12 // Denver // Mission Ballroom

Dec 13 // Albuquerque // Sunshine Theatre

Dec 15 // Phoenix // Van Buren

Dec 16 // San Diego // SOMA

Dec 17 // Santa Ana // The Observatory