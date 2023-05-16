TV Girl prep new album, announce fall tour
Sample-forward, arch pop group TV Girl are gearing up to release a new album, Grapes on the Vine, later this year -- their first in five years -- and while details on that are still TBA, they have announced an extensive North American tour that kicks off September 21 in San Antonio and wraps up December 17 in Santa Ana, hitting most major cities in between. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Terminal 5 on October 7 and tickets for all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 AM.
TV GIRL - 2023 TOUR DATES
August 6 // Waterford IE // All Together Now Fest
August 9 // Oslo NO // Øyafestivalen
August 10 // Göteborg SE // Way Out West Fest
August 12 // Budapest HU // Sziget Festival
August 14 // Kraków PL // Tauron Arena
August 15 // Prague CZ // Ledarny
August 16 // Frankfurt DE // Zoom
August 18 // Kiewit BE // Pukkelpop
August 19 // Amsterdam NL // Paradiso
August 21 // London UK// Eventim Apollo
August 23 // Manchester UK // New Century
August 24 // Glasgow UK // Barrowland
August 25 // Leeds UK // Leeds Festival
August 27 // Reading UK // Reading Festival
August 28 // Bristol UK // 02 Academy
August 31 // Milan IT // Magnolia Estivo
Sept 21 // San Antonio // Aztec Theatre
Sept 22 // Austin // Emo’s
Sept 23 // Houston // Warehouse Live
Sept 24 // New Orleans // House of Blues
Sept 26 // Tampa // The Ritz Ybor
Sept 27 // Orlando // House of Blues
Sept 29 // Atlanta // Masquerade
Sept 30 // Asheville // The Orange Peel
Oct 1 // Richmond // The National
Oct 3 // Baltimore // Soundstage
Oct 4 // DC // The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 6 / Philly // Franklin Music Hall
Oct 7 // NYC // Terminal 5
Oct 9 // New Haven // Toad’s Place
Oct 10 // Boston // Roadrunner
Oct 12 // Montreal // Corona Theatre
Oct 13 // Toronto // Danforth Music Hall
Oct 15 // Detroit // The Majestic
Oct 17 // Cleveland // House of Blues
Oct 18 // Columbus // Newport Music Hall
Oct 20 // Milwaukee // Pabst Theater
Oct 21 // Minneapolis // First Avenue
Oct 22 // Chicago // House of Blues
Oct 23 // Chicago // House of Blues
Nov 29 // LA // Hollywood Palladium
Nov 30 // SLO // Madonna Inn
Dec 2 // Oakland // Fox Theater
Dec 4 // Eugene // McDonald Theatre
Dec 5 // Portland // Crystal Ballroom
Dec 6 // Seattle // Showbox SoDo
Dec 8 // Spokane // Knitting Factory
Dec 9 // Boise // Knitting Factory
Dec 10 // SLC // The Rockwell
Dec 12 // Denver // Mission Ballroom
Dec 13 // Albuquerque // Sunshine Theatre
Dec 15 // Phoenix // Van Buren
Dec 16 // San Diego // SOMA
Dec 17 // Santa Ana // The Observatory