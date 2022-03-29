TV Priest announce new LP ‘My Other People’ (listen to “Bury Me In My Shoes”)

London's TV Priest have announced new album My Other People which will be out June 17 via Sub Pop. “My Other People is a more 'open' set of songs, both musically and in our themes," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "In the process of writing we found ourselves talking about things other than anger or aggression. We wanted to discuss love, loss and joy too. It’s a record about personal disintegration and destruction, but also rebuilding again after this. It’s also heavily rooted in place, the music being a very direct response to Britain and England in 2021, but in a more abstract and textural sense. A muddy field viewed from a train window between cities, a patch of wild flowers growing next to a motorway, sticky carpets in a suburban flat roof pub, pissing rain on an August bank holiday and the smell of diesel in an out of town supermarket car park. An angry, hopeful, shitty, beautiful island.”

The album include "One Easy Thing," which was released last month," and the new single is the fiery "Bury in My Shoes" where Drinkwater cries "Life only comes in flashes of greatness." Watch the video for that below.

TV Priest have UK dates lined up for later this year and those are listed below.

attachment-tv-priest my other people loading...

TV PRIEST - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East

Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident*

Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl*

Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift*

Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle*

Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Cellar

Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala

Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar

Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

* Stripped down performances