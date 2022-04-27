TV Priest share “Limehouse Cut” from new LP, announce North American tour
TV Priest have shared a new song from their upcoming album My Other People. "Limehouse Cut" is a little different for the band, too, a brooding, simmering track that's heavy on atmosphere.
"The song is about a feeling dislocated and displaced in an urban space you once felt you knew and ‘understood,’" says TV Priest's Charlie Drinkwater. "However it’s also a coming to terms with an idea that you never really ‘own‘ somewhere as infinitely regenerative as a city. It’s a bit of a psycho-geographical study, a little bit of pathos at my own mortality and smallness in the great tide of history. We loved the idea of something quite abstract, something that references landscape, feels mesmeric, melancholic, a little sinister but also quite beautiful."
You can watch the video for "Limehouse Cut" below, and My Other People is out June 17 via Sub Pop.
The band have also rescheduled their North American tour which was originally set for March, and will now have them out in July and August, leading up to their appearance at Oregon's Pickathon Fest. The Brooklyn show is at Union Pool on July 26. All dates are listed below.
TV Priest - 2022 Tour Dates
Sun. May 01 - Liverpool, UK - Sound City Festival
Fri. May 13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival
Fri. May 20 - Laval, FR - Les 3 Elephants Festival
Fri. Jun. 05 - Brittany, FR - Art Rock Festival
Sat. Jun. 06 - Tours, FR - Le Temps Machine
Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East
Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident*
Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl*
Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift*
Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle*
Sun. Jul. 03 - Toulon, FR - Pointu Festival
Tue. Jul.26 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
Wed. Jul. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
Fri. Jul. 29 - Montréal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB
Sat. Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern
Sun. Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Thu. Aug. 04 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon
Fri. Aug. 05 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon
Sat. Aug. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
Sun. Aug. 07 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge
Fri. Sep. 02 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival
Fri. Sep. 09 - Heusden, NL - Misty Fields Festival
Sat. Sep. 17 - Leicester, UK - Wide Eyed Festival
Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds
Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Cellar
Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)
Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast
Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall
Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms
Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar
Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala
Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar
Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners
Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store
* Stripped down performances