TV Priest share “Limehouse Cut” from new LP, announce North American tour

TV Priest have shared a new song from their upcoming album My Other People. "Limehouse Cut" is a little different for the band, too, a brooding, simmering track that's heavy on atmosphere.

"The song is about a feeling dislocated and displaced in an urban space you once felt you knew and ‘understood,’" says TV Priest's Charlie Drinkwater. "However it’s also a coming to terms with an idea that you never really ‘own‘ somewhere as infinitely regenerative as a city. It’s a bit of a psycho-geographical study, a little bit of pathos at my own mortality and smallness in the great tide of history. We loved the idea of something quite abstract, something that references landscape, feels mesmeric, melancholic, a little sinister but also quite beautiful."

You can watch the video for "Limehouse Cut" below, and My Other People is out June 17 via Sub Pop.

The band have also rescheduled their North American tour which was originally set for March, and will now have them out in July and August, leading up to their appearance at Oregon's Pickathon Fest. The Brooklyn show is at Union Pool on July 26. All dates are listed below.

TV Priest - 2022 Tour Dates

Sun. May 01 - Liverpool, UK - Sound City Festival

Fri. May 13 - Brighton, UK - The Great Escape Festival

Fri. May 20 - Laval, FR - Les 3 Elephants Festival

Fri. Jun. 05 - Brittany, FR - Art Rock Festival

Sat. Jun. 06 - Tours, FR - Le Temps Machine

Fri. Jun. 17 - London, UK - Rough Trade East

Mon. Jun. 20 - Brighton, UK - Resident*

Tue. Jun. 21 - Southsea Portsmouth, UK - Pie & Vinyl*

Wed. Jun. 22 - Totnes, UK - Drift*

Thu. Jun. 23 - Leeds, UK - The Vinyl Whistle*

Sun. Jul. 03 - Toulon, FR - Pointu Festival

Tue. Jul.26 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

Wed. Jul. 27 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

Fri. Jul. 29 - Montréal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

Sat. Jul. 30 - Toronto, ON - Monarch Tavern

Sun. Jul. 31 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Thu. Aug. 04 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Fri. Aug. 05 - Happy Valley, OR - Pickathon

Sat. Aug. 06 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

Sun. Aug. 07 - Seattle, WA - Clock-Out Lounge

Fri. Sep. 02 - Salisbury, UK - End of the Road Festival

Fri. Sep. 09 - Heusden, NL - Misty Fields Festival

Sat. Sep. 17 - Leicester, UK - Wide Eyed Festival

Sun. Oct. 30 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

Mon. Oct. 31 - Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hounds

Tue. Nov. 01 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Cellar

Thu. Nov. 03 - Manchester, UK - Yes (Pink Room)

Fri. Nov. 04 - Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

Sat. Nov. 05 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall

Mon. Nov. 07 - Cambridge, UK - Portland Arms

Tue. Nov. 08 - Leicester, UK - Firebug Bar

Thu. Nov. 10 - London, UK - Scala

Fri. Nov. 11 - Reading, UK -The Face Bar

Sat. Nov. 12 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners

Sun. Nov. 13 - Brighton, UK - Green Door Store

* Stripped down performances