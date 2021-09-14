TV Priest share new single “Lifesize,” expand North American tour

UK post-punks TV Priest have a new 7" via the Sub Singles Club, featuring two new songs, "LIfesize" and "All Thing."

“‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. ('Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.” It's all set to fuzzed-out bass line and a bashing, rat-a-tat beat. Listen to that below.

TV Priest will be in North America in 2022 on tour with A Place to Bury Strangers. Those are almost entirely West Coast dates, but before heading back home they'll stop in Brooklyn for a headline show at Union Pool on March 1. Tickets for that show will be on sale soon.

All dates are listed along with a stream of "Lifesize" and their album Uppers from earlier this year, below.

TV Priest - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Fri. Oct. 01 - Ipswich, UK - Ipswich Sound City

Sat. Oct. 09 - Reading, UK - Are You Listening

Tue. Oct. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms [Sold Out]

Thu. Oct. 21- Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hound

Fri. Oct. 22 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social

Sat. Oct. 23 - Hull, UK - New Adelphi Club

Sun. Oct. 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Head of Steam

Tue. Oct. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

Wed. Oct. 27 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach (Upstairs room)

Thu. Oct. 28 - Bedford, UK - Bedford Esquires

Fri. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement Room) [Sold Out]

Sat. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall [Sold Out]

Sun. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield City Centre

Tue. Nov. 02 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade (Bristol) [Sold Out]

Wed. Nov. 03 - London, UK - Moth Club [Sold Out]

Thu. Nov. 04 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers

Sat. Nov. 06 - Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival

Sat. Nov. 13 - Glasgow, UK - Sirens Festival (Glasgow)

Sun. Nov. 14 - Edinburgh, UK - Sirens Festival (Edinburgh)

Wed. Nov. 17 - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef

Thu. Nov. 18 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris

Fri. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Nov. 20 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux

Fri. Feb. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *

Sun. Feb. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater (BC) *

Tue. Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (Preservation Hall West) *

Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

Fri. Feb. 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

Tue. Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

Fri. Feb. 25 - Nashville, TN - High Watt *

Sat. Feb. 26 - Atlanta, GA - 529 *

Tue. Mar. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool

* w/ A Place To Bury Strangers