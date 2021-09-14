TV Priest share new single “Lifesize,” expand North American tour
UK post-punks TV Priest have a new 7" via the Sub Singles Club, featuring two new songs, "LIfesize" and "All Thing."
“‘Lifesize’ is about the worship of the ‘strong man’ image often present in our political and cultural discourse," says frontman Charlie Drinkwater. "One where the patriarchal underpinnings of our society and political structure goes unchallenged. After a particularly gruelling year, when people have looked to leaders for strength, we’ve found instead empty gestures and contempt. ('Talk like a salesman, walks like the Pope.’) We don’t need more macho bravado; society needs empathy and compassion.” It's all set to fuzzed-out bass line and a bashing, rat-a-tat beat. Listen to that below.
TV Priest will be in North America in 2022 on tour with A Place to Bury Strangers. Those are almost entirely West Coast dates, but before heading back home they'll stop in Brooklyn for a headline show at Union Pool on March 1. Tickets for that show will be on sale soon.
All dates are listed along with a stream of "Lifesize" and their album Uppers from earlier this year, below.
TV Priest - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Oct. 01 - Ipswich, UK - Ipswich Sound City
Sat. Oct. 09 - Reading, UK - Are You Listening
Tue. Oct. 19 - London, UK - Shacklewell Arms [Sold Out]
Thu. Oct. 21- Birmingham, UK - Hare & Hound
Fri. Oct. 22 - Blackpool, UK - Bootleg Social
Sat. Oct. 23 - Hull, UK - New Adelphi Club
Sun. Oct. 24 - Newcastle upon Tyne, UK - Head of Steam
Tue. Oct. 26 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
Wed. Oct. 27 - Cardiff, Wales, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach (Upstairs room)
Thu. Oct. 28 - Bedford, UK - Bedford Esquires
Fri. Oct. 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement Room) [Sold Out]
Sat. Oct. 30 - Leeds, UK - Belgrave Music Hall [Sold Out]
Sun. Oct. 31 - Sheffield, UK - Sidney & Matilda, Sheffield City Centre
Tue. Nov. 02 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade (Bristol) [Sold Out]
Wed. Nov. 03 - London, UK - Moth Club [Sold Out]
Thu. Nov. 04 - Southampton, UK - Heartbreakers
Sat. Nov. 06 - Brighton, UK - Mutations Festival
Sat. Nov. 13 - Glasgow, UK - Sirens Festival (Glasgow)
Sun. Nov. 14 - Edinburgh, UK - Sirens Festival (Edinburgh)
Wed. Nov. 17 - Lille, FR - L'Aeronef
Thu. Nov. 18 - Le Havre, FR - Le Tetris
Fri. Nov. 19 - Paris, FR - Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat. Nov. 20 - Nantes, FR - Stereolux
Fri. Feb. 11 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *
Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios *
Sun. Feb. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater (BC) *
Tue. Feb. 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel (Preservation Hall West) *
Wed. Feb. 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *
Fri. Feb. 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *
Tue. Feb. 22 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *
Fri. Feb. 25 - Nashville, TN - High Watt *
Sat. Feb. 26 - Atlanta, GA - 529 *
Tue. Mar. 01 - Brooklyn, NY - Union Pool
* w/ A Place To Bury Strangers