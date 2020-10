UK band TV Priest have signed with Sub Pop who will release the group's upcoming debut album, Uppers, on February 5 (pre-order). The album had originally been slated for a November 13 release.

With the news the band have shared new single "Decoration," which falls in that noisy shouty punk area between The Fall and IDLES. The accompanying video, directed by Joe Wheatley, is stylish and brash -- watch that below.