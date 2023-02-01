TV Star = dream pop with members of Regional Justice Center, Militarie Gun & more (hear a new song)

TV Star's lineup includes some familiar faces from the Seattle punk scene, like guitarist Che Hise-Gattone (Regional Justice Center, Video Prick) and drummer Waylon Trim (Militarie Gun), but their own music is something much lighter. Their new EP Hallucinate Me comes out February 17 via Painterman Records (pre-order), and lead single "Room" has a Mazzy Star-esque psychedelic dream pop backdrop, contrasted by the trad-indiepop vocal stylings of singer Ashlyn Nagel.

"'Room' was the first song I put words to in TV Star," Ashlyn tells us. "It’s a personal ode to friendships that have to end because there is a power imbalance beyond repair. We saved this song for the EP and are thrilled to finally release it." The song premieres in this post and you can hear it below.

Tracklist

1. Song 159

2. Room

3. In-Between

4. Leaving (You)

5. Trigger Itch

6. Frayed