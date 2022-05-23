Twenty2 tap members of Good Riddance for reunion LP (stream “Grudge”)

Montreal punks Twenty2 were initially around in the late '90s and early/mid 2000s, and after calling it quits in 2007, they reunited in 2018 for the new EP Nice Knowin' Ya, which featured Descendents/ALL guitarist Stephen Egerton and Al Nolan of The Almighty Trigger Happy. Now they're gearing up for their first full-length album since the 2000s, Dismissed, and this one was made with another cool team: Good Riddance guitarist Luke Pabich, who co-wrote the album with Twenty2 singer Jon H, and Luke's GR bandmate Sean Sellers, who drummed on the whole thing. It was recorded remotely during the pandemic, and then mixed and mastered at The Blasting Room by Chris Beeble and Jason Livermore. We're premiering the album's new single "Grudge," a dose of galloping, melodic punk that sounds like it could've come straight out of the '90s/'00s punk scene and rips today too. Listen below.