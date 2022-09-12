TWIABP announce East Coast tour with Stay Inside

Leading up to their appearance at The Fest 20 in Florida, The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die are heading out on an East coast tour with support from Stay Inside. The six-show run stops in Philly, Providence, Brooklyn, DC, Richmond, and Charlotte before reaching Gainesville, FL. The Brooklyn show goes down on October 23 at Saint Vitus. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, 9/14, at noon. All dates below.

A couple weeks ago TWIABP announced their live album and tour documentary, both titled Thank You For Being Here, commemorating the one-year anniversary of their 2021 album Illusory Walls. They've already released a video of "January 10, 2014" filmed at Elsewhere in Brooklyn. Watch below. Read our interview with guitarist/producer Chris Teti from last year for more.

Stay Inside also released an EP earlier this year, Blight, exploring a darker emo palette. Listen to standout single "Hollow" below.

In less fortunate news, TWIABP's former label Topshelf Records needs your help.

TWIABP / Stay Inside -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/21 Philadelphia, PA Philamoca

10/22 Providence, RI The Met

10/23 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

10/24 Washington, DC Song Byrd

10/26 Richmond, VA Richmond Music Hall

10/27 Charlotte, NC Amos' Southend

10/30 Gainesville, FL The Fest 20