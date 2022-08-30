TWIABP announce live album and tour documentary, ‘Thank You For Being Here’

The World Is A Beautiful Place And I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have a new live album and tour documentary on the way, both titled Thank You For Being Here, and both out October 7 via Epitaph (pre-order). The album and doc will commemorate the one-year anniversary of TWIABP's 2021 album Illusory Walls. Today they've released the documentary trailer and a live recording/video of "January 10, 2014" (off 2015's Harmlessness) that was filmed at last year's show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere. Watch both below.

The documentary follows the difficulties the band faced as an indie outfit during the pandemic. Guitarist Chris Teti says, “I actually assumed we wouldn't play this stuff live. Being a live band is really important to us, but we still felt like we had to make this record as personal fulfillment.” The film features footage from TWIABP's live shows, set against the ambiguities of pandemic tour life. “We had the entire tour package–20 people–at one CVS getting PCR tests to allow us cross into Canada. They couldn’t verify any of our identities. It was a really stressful time, not even sure if we’d be allowed to cross the border,” vocalist and synth player Katie Dvorak recalls. Bassist Josh Cyr continues, “Every day was a gamble. You’d wake up not knowing if you’re going to be able to play the show that night, or if there's even going to be a show to play. The whole thing could’ve gotten canceled at any point.”

Check out the full tracklist and album art below. For more on TWIABP, read our interview with Chris Teti from last year, and check out our review and photos (like the one above) of the Brooklyn show that the new video was filmed at.

THANK YOU FOR BEING HERE Live Tracklist

1. Afraid to Die (live)

2. Queen Sophie for President (live)

3. January 10th, 2014 (live)

4. Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance (live)

5. Died in the Prison of the Holy Office (live)

6. Your Brain is a Rubbermaid (live)

7. Trouble (live)

8. Heartbeat in the Brain (live)