TWIABP announce new album ‘Illusory Walls,’ share video for new song

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have been talking about their fourth album (and first since 2017's Always Foreign) for a while, and now they've officially announced it. It's called Illusory Walls, and it's due digitally October 8 via Epitaph and on vinyl on December 3 (pre-order). The album was co-produced by TWIABP's Chris Teti and his studio partner Greg Thomas (of END, ex-Misery Signals), and the band spent about a year writing and recording it, taking more time than usual due to the pandemic. The album title was inspired by the video game Dark Souls, and vocalist David F. Bello says it "refers to a hidden surface that seems to prevent entry, but upon inspection is nothing more than a visual illusion."

The first taste of Illusory Walls is "Invading the World of the Guilty" (also a Dark Souls reference), and it sounds unmistakably like TWIABP, but it's also some of the darkest music they've ever released. On the surface, you're greeted by the familiar vocals of David F. Bello and Katie Dvorak's bubbly synths, but in the background, TWIABP layer noodly math-metal guitars that sound like Jupiter-era Cave In. Matching the darker music are the imagery-laden lyrics, that -- according to a press release -- "[question] the effects on mankind when massive corporations take over all aspects of our lives." At six immersive minutes, it's a real journey of a song, and it comes with an Adam Peditto-directed video that you can watch below.

As previously mentioned, TWIABP are scheduled to tour this fall, including shows at NYC's Elsewhere Hall on November 13 (tickets) and NJ's Asbury Lanes on November 14 (tickets). Those are both with Bent Knee and Gates.

The tour also includes runs with Greet Death and State Faults. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Afraid to Die

2. Queen Sophie for President

3. Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance

4. Blank // Drone

5. We Saw Birds through the Hole in the Ceiling

6. Died in the Prison of the Holy Office

7. Your Brain is a Rubbermaid

8. Blank // Worker

9. Trouble

10. Infinite Josh

11. Fewer Afraid

TWIABP -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/12 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

10/13 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

10/15 Orlando, FL Soundbar

10/16 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

10/17 Nashville, TN Mercy Lounge

10/19 Austin, TX The Parish Room

10/20 Dallas, TX Club Dada

10/22 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

10/23 Los Angeles, CA Lodge Room

10/24 San Francisco, CA Bottom Of The Hill

10/26 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

10/27 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

10/29 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

10/30 Denver, CO Globe Hall

10/31 Kansas City, MO Record Bar

11/2 St. Paul, MN Turf Club

11/3 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall

11/4 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

11/5 Ann Arbor, MI The Blind Pig

11/6 Toronto, ON Lee's Place

11/7 Buffalo, NY Rec Room

11/9 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

11/10 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

11/11 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

11/12 Philadelphia, PA The Church

11/13 Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere

11/14 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes