TWIABP announce tour dates with Bent Knee, Greet Death, State Faults & Gates, new LP coming

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die recently confirmed that "LP4 is done and whips ass" and now they announced a fall US tour. They'll be joined by genre-defying experimental rock group Bent Knee for the dates, which run through October and November, with additional support from Michigan punkgazers Greet Death on the first leg, Santa Rosa screamo/post-hardcore band State Faults on the second, and New Brunswick post-rockers Gates on the third. They'll stop in Baltimore, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Hamden CT, Boston, Philadelphia, NYC, Asbury Park, and more. All dates are listed below.

The run with Gates includes NYC's Elsewhere Hall on November 13 (tickets), and Asbury Park's Asbury Lanes on November 14 (tickets). The run with State Faults hits LA's Lodge Room on October 23 (tickets). Tickets to all shows go on sale Thursday, June 24 at noon local time.

Stay tuned for more on TWIABP's upcoming fourth album. State Faults have new music on the way too.