TWIABP share playlist of songs that influenced their new album ‘Illusory Walls’

As you can hear on the two singles, The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die's upcoming album Illusory Walls pulls influence from all over the place, from indie rock to post-punk to metal to post-rock to post-hardcore to math rock and all kinds of less expected stuff, and to give you a better idea of the influences behind this album, TWIABP have made a playlist with 54 songs that inspired it.

It includes music from Blondie, Gojira, Failure, Neurosis, Fugazi, Battles, Jawbox, The Fall of Troy, Glassjaw, The Dillinger Escape Plan, These Arms Are Snakes, Quicksand, Cave In, Snapcase, Gouge Away, Blur, Caspian, Isis, Bloc Party, Big Thief, Tom Waits, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler Childers, Marvin Gaye, Joey Bada$$, Silver Mt. Zion, Nas, Lindsey Buckingham, The Hollies, Steve Earle, Tracy Chapman, David Byrne & St. Vincent, ANOHNI, Neil Young, and more. It's all over the place in the best way, and you can listen to the full thing (which also includes both TWIABP singles) below.

TWIABP will be on tour soon too.