TWIABP share post-punky new song “Queen Sophie for President”

The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die have shared the second single off their upcoming album Illusory Walls (due 10/8 via Epitaph). Lead single "Invading the World of the Guilty" found TWIABP sounding darker than usual, and the just-released "Queen Sophie for President" follows suit, but takes the darkness in a different direction. This one finds the band putting a uniquely TWIABP twist on driving post-punk, with keyboardist Katie Dvorak taking over on lead vocals. Towards the end, Chris Teti works in some of the dizzyingly complex guitar work that fueled the previous single. It's very cool stuff, and you can hear it for yourself by watching the Adam Peditto-directed video below. A press release gives more background on the song:

The process for Illusory Walls took about a year, written and recorded remotely between the bear-filled woods of Connecticut & the streets of quarantined Philadelphia – a first for the band – due to the coronavirus pandemic. The extra time gave the band time to manage the unexpected, such as Katie Dvorak (vocals/synth) sustaining an injury that meant she was unable to sing or talk for a couple of months at the end of 2020. Had they been on a normal recording schedule, she wouldn’t have been able to get her vocals done. Instead, she was able to channel what happened into her songs. Though “Queen Sophie For President” is ostensibly about the tenacity of oppression, whether on a personal or political level, it is heavily influenced by her injury.

TWIABP also have upcoming tour dates, including a run with Bent Knee and Gates that hits Brooklyn's Elsewhere on November 13 (tickets) and NJ's Asbury Lanes on November 14 (tickets). They also have shows with Greet Death and State Faults. All dates here.