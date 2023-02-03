TWIABP’s David F. Bello releases new solo album ‘Almost Heaven (Not Yet)’

Since joining The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die as vocalist in 2012, David F. Bello has kept his solo career alive here and there, but he hasn't released a full-length solo album in a while. That changes today with Almost Heaven (Not Yet). The whole album was written and recorded by David, and it's more minimal than TWIABP, but it's kinda closer to that band's atmospheric post-rock/art rock vibes than to David's earlier solo material. It's a great record, and TWIABP fans--or just any fans of good indie rock songwriting and beautiful, airy arrangements--should check this out. Listen below.