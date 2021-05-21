Twin Shadow announces new album, shares “Get Closer”

Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.) will release his self-titled fifth album on July 9 via Cheree Cheree. The album was inspired by the soul and punk he listened to growing up, as well as his Dominican heritage.

The new single is "Get Closer," which has a distinct island vibe to it. "Oftentimes we Band-Aid the problems that spring up along the way with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘but, I love you,'" says Lewis. "The idea that there is maybe a state between people that could be wildly closer than what we traditionally know as ‘love’ is a very exciting and hopeful thing to me. 'I’ve got so much to learn about you / I’ve got to study' and 'I know you’re crucified each day for living' are lines that hopefully show a dedication to getting better and a will to understand the depths and the complexities of the other."

You can stream "Get Closer," and check out the album art and tracklist, below

1. Alemania

2. Sugarcane

3. Johnny & Johnnie

4. Get Closer

5. Is There Any Love

6. Gated Windows

7. Modern Man

8. Lonestar

9. Brown Sugar

10. I Wanna Be Here (Shotgun)