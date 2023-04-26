Twitching Tongues say “we’re back,” release redux version of debut LP ‘Sleep Therapy’

Twitching Tongues are officially back. They posted this statement to break the news:

They. haven't announced any live shows or new music yet, but they did just release Sleep Therapy Redux, a remixed, expanded version of their 2011 debut album Sleep Therapy that includes unreleased material, the 2010 demo, and covers of Pentagram and Type O Negative. Stream the whole thing below.

In the time since Twitching Tongues last played, brothers Colin and Taylor Young have been busy with a lot of projects. To name a few, Colin plays in God's Hate and Nudie Mag, Taylor leads his project Zous, the brothers play together in Deadbody and Eyes of the Lord, and Taylor has done production work for Drain, Militarie Gun, Kruelty, Year of the Knife, and so many others.