two Eddie Van Halen guitars going up for auction

Two guitars played, owned and partially made by the late Eddie Van Halen are going up for auction in December. One is a black-and-white 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar, and the other is a custom red/black/white model built at Eddie's home studio and gifted to a friend. Both are in Van Halen's signature striped style.

Details on the 2004 EVH:

Van Halen hand striped this 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with maple neck and fingerboard, Fender Stratocaster-style headstock numbered on the back #54, in the unique white and black abstract design in the style of his 1978 Van Halen I guitar. The front of the body is signed Eddie Van Halen, initialed VH 04 and inscribed in Van Halen’s hand San Antonio Texas / 9-28-04. This guitar also features an EVH humbucking pickup with evidence of a cigarette burn to the front. Accompanying the guitar are multiple photos of Van Halen hand-applying taped stripes to the guitar (seen in photo left), photos of him playing the guitar on stage in San Antonio and an EVH hardshell case with a partly-smoked cigarette in a plastic vial. The EVH Charvel Art guitars are a limited-edition series of guitars inspired by Eddie Van Halen’s most famous guitars where each one has a unique body, designed by Van Halen himself.

Details on the red/black/white model:

A customized electric guitar serial number F 0024 built by Van Halen with his guitar tech Matt Bruck at the guitarist's 5150 home studio is another unique and personal favorite from the rock legend. Featuring a red body with white and black stripes designed and applied by Van Halen, the guitar features a maple neck and fingerboard with dot inlays, pointed Kramer headstock with Kramer machine heads, single humbucker pickup and Floyd Rose tremolo (seen in photo right). In 1991, the guitar was gifted to Van Halen's close friend Bryan Cash, the owner of Cash's Centenary Oyster House in Shreveport, LA. It is inscribed Yo - / Bryan / Let's get / shucked / up / Eddie Van Halen / 5150 and was displayed at the bar where it was played by Van Halen when he visited. The guitar also includes a white Van Halen guitar pick and 2 backstage passes, one labelled Bertinelli Guest.

Each guitar is expected to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000 at auction.

The guitars are part of Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock 'n' Roll auction that is being put on by Julien's on December 4 & 5. Other items up for bid: a Fender Strat that Kurt Cobain played (and smashed) on Nirvana’s 1994 In Utero tour; Michael Jackson's crystal-encrusted white nylon right-hand glove he wore on The Jacksons' Victory tour; David Bowie’s manuscript from his 1974 U.S. Diamond Dogs tour, featuring lyrics to his songs performed on the tour, handwritten notes by Bowie for the sound engineer, and more; Aerosmith's 1993 MTV Video Music Award Moonman statue for the Viewers’ Choice Award for the single "Cryin'," and more.

Eddie Van Halen died on October 6 after a long battle with cancer.