Two new Number 12 Looks Like You exclusive vinyl pressings up for pre-order now!

We're launching pre-orders on exclusive new pressings of two albums from NJ mathcore vets The Number Twelve Looks Like You. Their 2003 debut Put On Your Rosy Red Glasses (on metallic silver vinyl) and their pre-break up 2009 album Worse Than Alone (on opaque camo mix vinyl) are limited to 100 copies each; pre-order yours while they last.

The band reunited in 2016 and released their first album in a decade, Wild Gods, in 2019. We included their 2005 sophomore album Nuclear. Sad. Nuclear on our lists of 25 seminal chaotic hardcore, mathcore & sasscore albums from the 2000s, and 15 albums that shaped progressive post-hardcore in the 2000s.

--

--