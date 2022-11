Two Step Inn 2023 lineup (Tyler Childers, Zach Bryan, Mavis Staples, Tanya Tucker, more)

Country festival Two Step Inn has announced the lineup for its inaugural 2023 edition, set for April 15 and 16 at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, TX. The fest describes itself as "the World's Largest Outdoor Honky Tonk" and will feature Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers as headliners. Tickets go on presale Friday (11/4) at 10am CT.

In addition to Zach Bryan, Saturday, April 15, will feature sets by Midland, Travis Tritt, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, T-Pain, Shenandoah, Diamond Rio, Niko Moon, Uncle Kracker, Charles Wesley Godwin, Charlie Robison, Nikki Lane, Alana Springsteen, Disko Cowboy, and more.

Sunday, April 16, will feature Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Clay Walker, Mavis Staples, Diplo, John Michael Montgomery, Tracy Byrd, Paul Cauthen, Lonestar, Priscilla Block, Pam Tillis, Drake Milligan, Hailey Whitters, Blanco Brown, Pillbox Patti, Kathryn Legendre, and more.

Check out the poster and all acts below.

Two Step Inn Festival -- 2023 Lineup

