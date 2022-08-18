TX death metallers Tribal Gaze releasing debut LP ‘The Nine Choirs’ (watch a new video)

There's just something in the water in Texas when it comes to thrash/death metal/hardcore crossover, and Tribal Gaze are no exception. Hailing from the same scene that birthed bands like Creeping Death, Frozen Soul, and Power Trip, Tribal Gaze formed in 2020, debuted the following year with the Godless Voyage EP, and are now set to drop their debut album, The Nine Choirs, on September 16 via Maggot Stomp, with vinyl to follow in early 2023. The first taste is "And How They Wept For Eternity," a ruthless dose of old school-style death metal with just a bit of a hardcore punk aesthetic, presumably thanks in part to mixing from Taylor Young (Regional Justice Center, Drain, God’s Hate, etc). Here's what guitarist Quintin Stauts says about it:

In terms of writing, we wanted a song that was impossible not to headbang to and had tempo variety. Along with the rest of the album, the song touches on the possibility of extraterrestrial anxieties – be it angels, demons, aliens, or otherwise – being on the same side and not being a friend of humanity. It’s ultimately humans failing an unimpressed higher power.

Impossible not to headbang to indeed! Listen and watch the Derek Rathbun-directed video below.

Tribal Gaze recently played the stacked Wrecking Ball Metal Madness in Dallas, which was presented by Frozen Soul and also included Municipal Waste, Creeping Death, Sanguisugabogg, 200 Stab Wounds, Undeath, Vomit Forth, No/Más, the first show by Power Trip offshoot Fugitive, and more, and they're also gearing up to open Creeping Death's tour, alongside 200 Stab Wounds, Ingrown, SpiritWorld, Plague Years, Vomit Forth, and Age of Apocalypse (openers vary by date).

The tour hits Brooklyn on September 11 at Saint Vitus with Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds, Spiritworld, Vomit Forth, and Tribal Gaze all in tow. All dates are listed below.

Tribal Gaze loading...

Tracklist

1. Cold Devotion

2. And How They Wept For Eternity

3. With This Creature I Return

4. To Gather In Its Presence

5. As A Thousand Voices Sing

6. Jealous Messiah

7. Shapeless Sovereign

8. Jungle Rituals

9. Worthless Offering

Tribal Gaze -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/19/2022 Nile Underground – Phoenix, AZ

8/20/2022 Knuckleheads – Los Angeles, CA

8/23/2022 Starline Social Club – Oakland, CA

8/25/2022 Fox Cabaret – Vancouver, BC

8/26/2022 Substation – Seattle, WA

8/27/2022 Dante's – Portland, OR

8/28/2022 The Big Dipper – Spokane, WA

8/29/2022 The Shredder – Boise, ID

8/30/2022 The Beehive – Salt Lake City, UT

8/31/2022 HQ – Denver, CO

9/01/2022 Bottleneck – Kansas City, MO

9/02/2022 Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

9/03/2022 The Sanctuary – Detroit, MI

9/04/2022 The Garrison – Toronto, ON

9/05/2022 Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

9/06/2022 Mohawk Place – Buffalo, NY

9/07/2022 Legends – Cincinnati, OH

9/08/2022 The Foundry – Cleveland, OH

9/09/2022 Ace Of Cups – Columbus, OH

9/10/2022 The Lost Horizon – Syracuse, NY

9/11/2022 Saint Vitus Bar – Brooklyn, NY

9/12/2022 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

9/13/2022 Warehouse – Richmond, VA

9/14/2022 Milestone – Charlotte, NC

9/15/2022 The Earl – Atlanta, GA

9/16/2022 Santos – New Orleans, LA

9/17/2022 Studio @ Warehouse Live – Houston, TX

9/18/2022 Spider Ballroom – Austin, TX

all dates w/ Creeping Death, 200 Stab Wounds

+ Ingrown (8/16-8/29), Spirit World (8/23-9/11), Plague Years (8/30-9/04), Vomit Forth (9/05-9/11), Age Of Apocalypse (9/12-9/16)