Ty Dolla $ign announces North American tour with Symba & Leon Thomas
Following the release of his recent single "Motion," Ty Dolla $ign has announced the "More Motion Less Emotion" North American tour. The trip kicks off in September and features support from Symba and Leon Thomas on most dates, with Dre Sinatra DJing the shows. See all dates below.
The tour includes an NYC stop on October 8 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10am.
"Motion" is the first single off Ty's forthcoming EP, due over the summer. Stay tuned for details.
Ty Dolla $ign -- 2023 Tour Dates
9/15 – San Diego, CA - SOMA
9/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
9/18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre
9/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
9/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
9/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
9/23 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
9/24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans
9/26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant
9/27 – Nashville, TX – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
9/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
9/30 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood
10/1 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard
10/3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
10/4 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
10/6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
10/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
10/10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
10/11 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
10/13 – Toronto, ON – Rebel
10/14 – Cleveland, OH – Masonic Cleveland
10/15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
10/17 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
10/20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
10/21 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention Centre
10/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
10/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades**
10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
10/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield**
** = no Symba or Leon Thomas