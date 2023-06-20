Ty Dolla $ign announces North American tour with Symba & Leon Thomas

Following the release of his recent single "Motion," Ty Dolla $ign has announced the "More Motion Less Emotion" North American tour. The trip kicks off in September and features support from Symba and Leon Thomas on most dates, with Dre Sinatra DJing the shows. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC stop on October 8 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10am local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 21 at 10am.

"Motion" is the first single off Ty's forthcoming EP, due over the summer. Stay tuned for details.

Ty Dolla $ign -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/15 – San Diego, CA - SOMA

9/16 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

9/18 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

9/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

9/21 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

9/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

9/23 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

9/24 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

9/26 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

9/27 – Nashville, TX – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/29 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

9/30 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

10/1 – Orlando, FL – The Vanguard

10/3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

10/4 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

10/6 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

10/10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

10/11 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10/13 – Toronto, ON – Rebel

10/14 – Cleveland, OH – Masonic Cleveland

10/15 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

10/17 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10/20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

10/21 – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event & Convention Centre

10/22 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

10/24 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades**

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo

10/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield**

** = no Symba or Leon Thomas