Ty Segall adds NYC show at MHOW after Webster Hall

Ty Segall at The Well in 2012 (more by Gabi Porter)



As mentioned, Ty Segall is kicking off a tour this month which hits NYC on February 1 at Webster Hall with Mac DeMarco, Ex-Cult and DJ Jonathan Toubin. Tickets for that show are still available.

Ty also just announced that he'll stick around NYC for a more intimate show at Music Hall of Williamsburg the next day (2/2) with K-Holes and Ex-Cult. Tickets for that show go on sale today (1/11) at noon.

A list of updated dates and a video below...



Ty Segall - "The Hill"



Ty Segall -- 2013 Tour Dates

1/18/13 The Fillmore San Francisco CA w/ Nick Waterhouse and White Fence

1/23/13 Club Congress Tucson AZ w/ Ex Cult

1/24/13 Padres Marfa TX w/ Ex Cult

1/25/13 Mohawk Austin TX w/ Ex Cult

1/26/13 Club Dada Dallas TX w/ Ex Cult

1/27/13 Hi-Tone Cafe Memphis TN w/ Ex Cult

1/28/13 The End Nashville TN w/ Ex Cult

1/29/13 Terminal West Atlanta GA w/ Ex Cult

1/30/13 King's Barcade Raleigh NC w/ Ex Cult

1/31/13 Black Cat Washington DC w/ Ex Cult

2/1/13 Webster Hall New York NY w/ Ex Cult, Mac DeMarco, Jonathan Toubin

2/2/13 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn NY w/ Ex Cult, K-Holes

2/5/13 Cabaret du Mile End Montreal QC Canada w/ Ex Cult, K-Holes

2/6/13 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto ON Canada w/ Ex Cult, K-Holes

2/7/13 The Blind Pig Ann Arbor MI w/ Ex-Cult, K-Holes

2/8/13 Horns Gallery/ Kenyon College Kenyon OH w/ Ex-Cult

2/9/13 Empty Bottle Chicago IL w/ Ex Cult @ 7PM

2/9/13 Empty Bottle Chicago IL w/ Ex Cult @10PM (SOLD OUT)

2/10/13 Sokol Underground Omaha NE w/ Ex Cult

2/11/13 Hi Dive Denver CO w/ Ex Cult