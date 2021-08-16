Ty Segall announces 2022 North American tour, shares “Feel Good” video ft. Denée Segall
One of the highlights from Ty Segall's great new album Harmonizer is "Feel Good," which veers into skronky new wave territory and features his wife, Denée, on lead vocals. “’Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond," says Denée. "It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”
Ty and Denée have just released a video for "Feel Good," which was directed by Joshua Erkman and has the Segalls on the road for a little night drive. You can watch that below.
You can catch Ty and The Freedom Band on the road soon. They play Psycho Las Vegas this weekend and then West Coast dates in September. He's also just announced a New Years run at San Francisco's The Chapel followed by a few Pacific Northwest shows, as well summer 2022 dates in Tucson, New Orleans, Asheville, Baltimore, Philly, NYC, Boston, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake CIty. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 25, 2022. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 AM local.
Ty will also be on tour with his other band Fuzz in spring 2022 as well.
Ty Segall & Freedom Band - 2021/2022 Tour Dates
Fri. Aug. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
Sun. Sep. 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Mon. Sep. 6- Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Thu. Sep. 9 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sat. Sep. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Mon. Sep. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. Sep. 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Wed. Sep. 15 - Big Sur, CA @ The Henry Miller Library
Thu. Sep. 16 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
Sat. Sep. 18 - Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theater
Fri. Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
Fri. Nov. 12 - Moreno Valley, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
Mon. Dec. 27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Tue. Dec. 28 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Wed. Dec. 29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Thu. Dec. 30 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Fri. Dec. 31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Mon. Jan. 31 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Lobero Theatre
Tue. Feb. 1 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Cocoanut Grove Historic Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 4 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Feb. 5 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
Sun. Feb. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
Tue. Feb. 8 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu
Wed. Feb. 9 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Slo Brewing Co.
Tue. Jun. 14 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
Sun. Jun. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Southport Hall
Wed. Jun. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
Thu. Jun. 23 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram’s Head Live
Fri. Jun. 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Jun. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Mon. Jun. 27 - Boston, MA @ Royale
Thu. Jun. 30 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. Jul. 2 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Mon. Jul. 4 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Tue. Jul. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall