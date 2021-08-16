Ty Segall announces 2022 North American tour, shares “Feel Good” video ft. Denée Segall

One of the highlights from Ty Segall's great new album Harmonizer is "Feel Good," which veers into skronky new wave territory and features his wife, Denée, on lead vocals. “’Feel Good’ is about allowing oneself to be confident and unrestrained in regard to whatever makes them feel good, be it emotionally, physically, or beyond," says Denée. "It’s also about extending this sentiment to another who might desire this same sort of freedom, but needs a little encouragement. It’s an ode to the joy that comes from loving and supporting one another unconditionally.”

Ty and Denée have just released a video for "Feel Good," which was directed by Joshua Erkman and has the Segalls on the road for a little night drive. You can watch that below.

You can catch Ty and The Freedom Band on the road soon. They play Psycho Las Vegas this weekend and then West Coast dates in September. He's also just announced a New Years run at San Francisco's The Chapel followed by a few Pacific Northwest shows, as well summer 2022 dates in Tucson, New Orleans, Asheville, Baltimore, Philly, NYC, Boston, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Denver, and Salt Lake CIty.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on June 25, 2022. Tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 AM local.

Ty will also be on tour with his other band Fuzz in spring 2022 as well.

