Ty Segall announces fall tour dates

Ty Segall is on the road a lot, and his 2023 schedule includes California shows this month and in September, Freedom Band shows in the Midwest in October, and East Coast acoustic shows in November. While there hasn't been an official tour announcement, shows include Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 10 and Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom on November 11.

Tickets for the NJ and CT shows go on sale Friday, April 28. All dates are listed below.

Ty's most recent album was last year's Hello, Hi which you can listen to below.

TY SEGALL - 2023 TOUR DATES

04/29/23 Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, California W/ Corey Madden

04/30/23 Glasshouse - Pomona, California w/ Grave Flowers Bongo Band

09/06/23 Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum - Topanga, California

09/07/23 Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum - Topanga, California

10/05/23 Turner Hall - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

10/06/23 Majestic Theatre Detroit, Michigan

10/07/23 Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, Indiana

11/10/23 White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, New Jersey

11/11/23 Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT