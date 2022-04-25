Ty Segall announces new album “Hello, Hi” and shares title track

Ty Segall has announced his 14th solo album "Hello, Hi" that will be out July 22 via Drag City. After the synthesized gleam of Harmonizer, he's going in a different direction this time: "Tossing down straight acoustic shots with electric guitar back, 'Hello, Hi' rides through the valley of yer ol' Canyon legends, finding an isolated place to unspool Ty's copious reserves of nervous energy beneath an open sky. Swarms of harmony vocals caper among the clouds," reads Drag City's flowery promo copy.

The acoustic/electric dynamic is very present on the album's title track. It starts off gentle but it's not long until the electricity kicks in and blasts it into the stratosphere. Listen to that below.

With his tour with Fuzz wrapped up, Ty will be back on the road with The Freedom Band this summer, including a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on June 25. All dates are listed below.

Pick up Ty Segall vinyl in the BV shop.

attachment-ty-segall-hello-hi loading...

"Hello, Hi" Tracklist:

1. Good Morning

2. Cement

3. Over

4. Hello, Hi

5. Blue

6. Looking at You

7. Don't Lie

8. Saturday Pt. 1

9. Saturday Pt. 2

10. Distraction

Ty Segall - 2022 Tour Dates

6/14/22 191 Toole Tucson AZ w/ The Freedom Band

6/15/22 Lowbrow Palace El Paso TX w/ The Freedom Band

6/17/22 Granada Theater Dallas TX w/ The Freedom Band

6/18/22 The Mohawk Austin TX w/ The Freedom Band

6/19/22 One Eyed Jacks Presents at 1104 Decatur New Orleans LA w/ The Freedom Band

6/20/22 Variety Playhouse Atlanta GA w/ The Freedom Band

6/22/22 Orange Peel Asheville NC w/ The Freedom Band

6/23/22 Ram's Head Live Baltimore MD w/ The Freedom Band

6/24/22 Union Transfer Philadelphia PA w/ The Freedom Band

6/25/22 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn NY w/ The Freedom Band

6/27/22 Royale Boston MA w/ The Freedom Band

6/28/22 Danforth Music Hall Toronto ON Canada w/ The Freedom Band

6/30/22 Agora Theatre Cleveland OH w/ The Freedom Band

7/2/22 First Avenue Minneapolis MN w/ The Freedom Band

7/3/22 Mission Ballroom Denver CO w/ The Freedom Band

7/5/22 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City UT w/ The Freedom Band

7/6/22 Backstage Bar Las Vegas NV w/ The Freedom Band

8/11/22 Way Out West Festival Gothenburg Sweden w/ The Freedom Band

8/14/22 Palp Festival Martigny Switzerland w/ The Freedom Band

8/15/22 Mascotte Zurich Switzerland w/ The Freedom Band

8/17/22 Rapa Nui Zandvoort Netherlands w/ The Freedom Band

8/18/22 Le Cabaret Vert Charleville Mezieres France w/ The Freedom Band

8/19/22 Festival Paredes de Coura Paredes de Coura Portugal w/ The Freedom Band

8/20/22 La Route du Rock Festival Saint Malo France w/ The Freedom Band

8/21/22 Green Man Festival Brecon Beacons United Kingdom w/ The Freedom Band

8/24/22 Magic Mirrors Le Havre France w/ The Freedom Band

8/25/22 Square Dom Bedos Bordeaux France w/ The Freedom Band

8/26/22 Santana 27 Bilbao Spain w/ The Freedom Band

8/27/22 Canela Party Torremolinos Spain w/ The Freedom Band