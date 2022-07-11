Ty Segall announces solo acoustic tour

Ty Segall's upcoming album, "Hello, Hi," is largely acoustic, and to celebrate he'll be playing a few solo acoustic shows this fall, stopping in San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Asheville, Atlanta, and Austin. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on November 15, and tickets for these solo acoustic dates go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 AM local time.

"Hello, HI" is out July 22 via Drag City, and you can preorder it on vinyl, and pick up a few of his other albums, in the BV shop. Check out three songs from the album below.

Ty's tour with The Freedom Band hit Brooklyn in June.

Ty Segall - 2022 Tour Dates

THU 8/11/2022 Way Out West Gothenburg, Sweden w/ The Freedom Band

SAT 8/13/2022 OLT Rivierenhof Deurne, Belgium w/ The Freedom Band

SUN 8/14/2022 PALP Festival Martigny, Switzerland w/ The Freedom Band

MON 8/15/2022 Mascotte Zurich, Switzerland w/ The Freedom Band

WED 8/17/2022 Rapa Nui Zandvoort, Netherlands w/ The Freedom Band

THU 8/18/2022 Cabaret Vert Festival Charleville Mezieres, France w/ The Freedom Band

FRI 8/19/2022 Parades De Coura Festival Parades De Coura, Portugal w/ The Freedom Band

SAT 8/20/2022 La Route du Rock Saint Malo, France w/ The Freedom Band

SUN 8/21/2022 Green Man Festival Brecon Beacons, Wales w/ The Freedom Band

TUE 8/23/2022 Troxy London, United Kingdom w/ The Freedom Band

WED 8/24/2022 Magic Mirrors Le Havre, France w/ The Freedom Band

THU 8/25/2022 Square Dom Bedos Bordeaux, France w/ The Freedom Band

FRI 8/26/2022 Santana 27 Bilbao, Spain w/ The Freedom Band

SAT 8/27/2022 Canela Party 2022 Málaga, Spain w/ The Freedom Band

WED 11/2/2022 August Hall San Francisco, California

FRI 11/4/2022 Wonder Ballroom Portland, Oregon

SAT 11/5/2022 Neumos Seattle, Washington

THU 11/10/2022 Fine Line Minneapolis, Minnesota

FRI 11/11/2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, Illinois

SAT 11/12/2022 Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit Detroit, Michigan

SUN 11/13/2022 Club Cafe Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TUE 11/15/2022 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, New York

WED 11/16/2022 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

FRI 11/18/2022 The Grey Eagle Asheville, North Carolina

SAT 11/19/2022 Terminal West Atlanta, Georgia

MON 11/21/2022 Hotel Vegas Patio Austin, Texas

WED 1/18/2023 The Rechabite Perth, Australia

FRI 1/20/2023 Anglesea Memorial Hall Anglesea, Australia

SAT 1/21/2023 Forum Melbourne Melbourne, Australia

TUE 1/24/2023 UniBar Wollongong, Australia

WED 1/25/2023 Metro Theatre Sydney, Australia

FRI 1/27/2023 The Princess Theatre Brisbane, Australia

SAT 1/28/2023 Miami Marketta Gold Coast, Australia

SUN 1/29/2023 The Northern Byron Bay Byron Bay, Australia

WED 2/1/2023 Meow Wellington, New Zealand

THU 2/2/2023 The Hollywood Avondale Auckland, New Zealand

FRI 2/3/2023 The Yard Raglan, New Zealand

Check out photos from Ty Segall & The Freedom Band's recent show at Brooklyn Steel: